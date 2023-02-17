LOCALTRENDING

San Juan Man Arraigned In Deadly Thanksgiving Night Hit And Run

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A San Juan man has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge stemming from the Thanksgiving night hit and run death of a man in Pharr.

The McAllen Monitor reports 19-year-old Manuel Canchola Ramirez was arraigned today on a charge of accident involving death. Canchola and a female friend were driving on South Cage Boulevard when he struck and killed 54-year-old Gilberto Delgado who was walking near Lauck Avenue.

Canchola sped away, but two days later, he and 19-year-old Natalie Carreon turned themselves in to Pharr police. Carreon was charged with failing to report the crime.

