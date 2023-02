Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Pharr police are holding a San Juan man in a deadly hit and run accident last night. 19-year-old Fernando Balladarez is facing a charge of causing an accident involving death in the incident that left one man dead.

The victim was struck at the intersection of South Jackson and Ridge roads by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that police say was driven by Balladarez, who failed to stop and help. The victim was found dead at the scene. His name hasn’t yet been released.