San Juan Man Hit With 10-Year Sentence For Sharing Child Pornography Online

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Juan man is going to prison for 10 years after being nabbed in a child pornography investigation. The sentence was handed down against 41-year-old Jaime Hinojosa Thursday – a punishment that comes more than five years after he was arrested.

ValleyCentral.com reports Hinojosa was caught in an investigation, begun in 2017, into the online sharing of child pornography via peer-to-peer networks. Agents were able to trace an internet protocol address to Hinojosa’s San Juan home where he was arrested in 2018. Hinojosa pleaded guilty a short time later and had remained on house arrest until his federal court sentencing Thursday.