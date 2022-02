A weekend traffic accident in western Hidalgo County claimed the life of a San Juan man.

The Department of Public Safety says 32-year-old Jose Gilberto Ayala was driving a Nissan Altima that collided with a Dodge Nitro on Mile 7 Road just west of Citrus City. Ayala suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were hospitalized with less serious injuries. The DPS is still investigating how the crash occurred.