San Juan Ousts Police Chief

The city of San Juan has fired its police chief. In a special meeting called for Monday, city commissioners voted unanimously to terminate Ruben Morin. The action comes two months after commissioners had suspended Morin.

The McAllen Monitor reports Morin had been placed on administrative leave while the city manager investigated allegations he targeted some officers after receiving an unfavorable review in a Texas Municipal Police Association survey. At the special commission meeting Monday, City Manager Ben Arjona recommended Morin be dismissed and commissioners agreed.

Morin, a retired DPS trooper, had been San Juan’s police chief since December 2020. Sergeant Leandro Sifuentes was named interim police chief.