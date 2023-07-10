San Juan Police Name Couple Killed In Apparent Murder Suicide

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

San Juan police say a domestic dispute led to what they’re investigating as a murder-suicide at an RV park Sunday.

Officers had been called to the Palm City Mobile Estates Sunday afternoon and found a husband and wife lying on the patio of their mobile home. Both were dead from shotgun wounds and Interim Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes tells the McAllen Monitor it appears the man shot his wife, then turned the weapon on himself. Killed were 38-year-old Felipe Ramirez and 33-year-old Leeann Ramirez.