Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Juan resident is a $1 million Texas Lottery winner. The person, who has chosen to not be named, bought a scratch-off ticket in the Million Dollar Loteria game, and won the top prize.

The ticket was bought at the Love’s Travel Stop near the entrance to the Port of Brownsville. The ticket was the 6th of 10 million dollar prizes being offered in the Loteria scratch-off game.