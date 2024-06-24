San Juan To Unveil New Conference Center Concept At Upcoming Town Hall Meeting

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A town hall meeting is being held this week for San Juan residents to view a rendering of the proposed new downtown conference center to be built on the site of the old San Juan Hotel.

A drawing of the proposed multi-purpose facility has been revealed and will be on display. The conference center has been designed by ERO Architects of McAllen, and San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona tells the Rio Grande Guardian the firm has attempted to incorporate elements of the hotel in the new building as a way to preserve the hotel’s history.

Meanwhile, the Hidalgo County Historical Commission is continuing to work to preserve the hotel itself and save it from demolition, saying the 105-year-old building could be restored and refurbished into a conference center. The town hall meeting will be at the San Juan Memorial Library this Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m.