San Marcos CISD Votes To Put Armed Civilians On Campuses

The school district of San Marcos plans to place an armed civilian each of its eight elementary schools to enhance security.

The board of the San Marcos CISD voted last week to hire school marshals to replace the hired off-duty officers who currently patrol the campuses. Each marshal will be a district employee who carries a concealed handgun but won’t wear a uniform. Their identities will be kept confidential.

The marshals will be trained by San Marcos police and certified by the state. The program’s start date hasn’t been announced.