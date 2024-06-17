Sandbag Distribution For This Week’s Anticipated Rain

In preparation for this week’s anticipated rain, cities around the Rio Grande Valley are distributing sandbags. You need to bring proof of residency and you may need to bring your own shovel or gloves. Many have accommodations for the elderly or disabled. More information can be found from your respective city’s social media or websites.

Hidalgo County

Mission 11a-7p

-La Homa Road & 107

2894 W. Mile 7 Rd.

-La Mansion

2401 N Moorfield Rd

-Sullivan City

1429 El Pinto Rd.

McAllen 7a-7p, Through Wednesday

-McAllen Recycling Center 4101 N. Bentsen Rd

Mercedes 10a-3p

-Sunset Park Facility

FM 1015 off Mile 11n & Mile 11/2 W

Edinburg Monday 1:30-6p Tuesday 7:30-6p

-M. Road Recovery Center

1124 N. “M” Road

Alamo Open until 6pm today and tomorrow

-Alamo City Hall 420 N Tower Rd

-Alamo Sports Complex 600 E Ridge Rd

-Balli Park 804 E Nebraska Rd

-Alaniz Park Corner of 6th and Citrus between Duranta

Pharr 1p-7p

-Pharr Development & Research Center 850 W. Dicker Rd.

-Pharr EMS 3000 N. Cage Blvd

Cameron County

– Commissioner Precinct 1 Warehouse, located 2050 S. Browne Ave. in Brownsville

– Commissioner Precinct 2 Warehouse, located at 7092 Old Alice Road in Brownsville

– Commissioner Precinct 3 Warehouse, located at 26945 FM 510 in San Benito

– Commissioner Precinct 4 Warehouse, located at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria

Harlingen 1p-8p

-Harlingen Public Works Yard 404 S. 54th Street

South Padre Island 1:30-6p

-Public Works Workshop at West Venus and Laguna Blvd

Willacy County

-Raymondville City Hall 142 S 7th St, Raymondville, TX 78580

Starr County

-Rio Grande City Monday and Tuesday 3p-6p

632 W Eisenhower Rd.