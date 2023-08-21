Sandbag Distributions

HIDALGO COUNTY
Precinct 1 – Sunrise Hill Park/Operations Facility, 5230 Mile 11 North, Mercedes
Precinct 3 – La Mansion, 2401 North Moorefield Road, Mission
2894 West Mile 7 Road, Mission
Sullivan Substation, 1429 El Pinto Road, Sullivan City
Precinct 4 – M Road Recovery Center, 1124 North M Road, Edinburg
EDINBURG
Edinburg Service Center, 1201 North Doolittle Road
MCALLEN
Recycling Center, 4101 North Bentsen Road
MISSION
Speer Memorial Library, 801 East 12th Street
Bannworth Park, 1822 North Shary Road
Jaycee Park, Los Ebanos Road & Barnes Street\
PENITAS
Fire Department, Main Street and Military Road