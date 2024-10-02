Sanders, AOC Campaign For Harris, Allred In Texas

The national Democratic Party is sending some high-profile names to Texas to stump for their candidates in next month’s election. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied Texas State University students in San Marcos on Tuesday.

Sanders also attended rallies in San Antonio and Austin during his three-day trip to Texas. At Tuesday’s rally, he was joined by New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke. They encouraged young voters to support presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, who’s challenging GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat.