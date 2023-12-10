Sanders: No “Blank Check” For Netanyahu

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, but the U.S. cannot “simply give” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a blank check.

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Sanders called what’s happening in Gaza a “humanitarian disaster,” with most of those who have been killed and displaced being women and children.

Last week, Sanders voted with Republicans in voting against a 111-billion-dollar funding package for Israel and Ukraine that was requested by the White House.