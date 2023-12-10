NATIONAL

Sanders: No “Blank Check” For Netanyahu

jsalinasBy 208 views
0
FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, but the U.S. cannot “simply give” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a blank check.

Speaking on CBS’ Face the Nation, Sanders called what’s happening in Gaza a “humanitarian disaster,” with most of those who have been killed and displaced being women and children.

Last week, Sanders voted with Republicans in voting against a 111-billion-dollar funding package for Israel and Ukraine that was requested by the White House.

Trump Says He Won’t Testify In Civil Fraud Trial Monday

Previous article

Battles Rage Across Gaza As Israel Indicates It’s Willing To Fight For Months Or More To Beat Hamas

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL