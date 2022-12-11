Sanders: Sinema’s Decision More To Do With Political Aspirations

Senator Bernie Sanders says Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic party has more to do with her own political aspirations.

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, the Vermont Independent said Sinema doesn’t have the guts to take on special interests and described her as a “corporate Democrat.”

Sinema announced her switch to registering as an Independent Friday, saying she was joining “the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington.”

Her decision came just days after Democrats won a 51-49 majority in the upper chamber following Senator Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff election.