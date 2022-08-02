Sandy Hook Dad Says Alex Jones Made His Life A ‘living hell’

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, becomes emotional during his testimony during the trial for Alex Jones, Tuesday Aug. 2, 2022, at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

(AP) — The father of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has testified that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones made his life a “living hell” by pushing claims that the murders were a hoax. Neil Heslin testified Tuesday that he fears for his life because of Jones’ claims.

Heslin and Scarlett Lewis are the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis. They’re seeking at least $150 million in the case against Jones. The conspiracy theorist was not in court when Heslin began testifying, but is expected to testify himself later in the day. The 2012 attack killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the Connecticut school.