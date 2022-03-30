NATIONAL

Sandy Hook Families Reject Alex Jones Settlement Offer

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars host Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday. The offer was quickly rejected by the families. A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families. The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

 

