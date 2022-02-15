Sandy Hook Families Settle For $73M With Gun Maker Remington

FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a shooting at the school in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012. The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News via AP)

(AP) — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012.

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington over how it marketed the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting and alleged the company targeted younger, at-risk males in its advertising.

Remington had denied the allegations. A news conference was planned later Tuesday morning with some of the plaintiffs.