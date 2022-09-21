Sandy Hook Families Testify About Threats, Fear Of Deniers

David Wheeler, father of Benjamin Wheeler, stops to wipe tears away as he testifies during the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

(AP) — Two parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre and the daughter of the school’s slain principal testified Wednesday of the fear and pain they have suffered from being targeted with threats by those who believe the lie that the shooting was a hoax.

David Wheeler, Erica Lafferty and Jennifer Hensel are among those suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for damages for promoting the Sandy Hook conspiracy theories on his media platforms, including his Infowars web show.

A judge last year found Jones and Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable by default for failing to turn over documents in the case. The jury is hearing evidence to determine how much Jones should pay.