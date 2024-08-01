Santa Fe School Shooting Lawsuit Trial Continues In Galveston County

Testimony continues today in the civil trial against the parents of the accused Santa Fe High School shooter.

Relatives of the eight students and two teachers killed in the 2018 shooting say Dimitrios Pagourtzis’s parents knew their son was mentally ill but didn’t do enough to prevent the shooting.

Opening statements were presented on Wednesday after the jury was seated. The criminal trial of the now 23-year-old suspect is on indefinite hold because he’s been found incompetent to stand trial. The civil trial is expected to last about three-weeks.