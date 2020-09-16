Santa Rosa ISD Found To Have Failed To Report Teachers’ Sex Abuse Of Students

A Texas Education Agency investigation has determined that the Santa Rosa school district failed to report accusations of child sexual abuse against two of its teachers.

The finding is contained in a preliminary report, obtained by the Brownsville Herald, that details the investigation that was sparked by the teachers’ indictments in May of last year.

35-year-old Josue Cepeda and 24-year-old Isaac Flores are accused of sexually assaulting two underage female students over a period of several months in 2018. They are still awaiting trial.

The TEA investigation found that although the accusations reached the then-superintendent, they were not reported to law enforcement. The agency’s report recommends the Santa Rosa ISD’s accreditation be lowered and that the district work with a state-appointed Board of Managers to develop a plan to ensure the policy violations don’t happen again.