Santa Rosa Student Shot Dead Was Protecting His Mom During Domestic Attack

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Willacy County authorities say the Santa Rosa school student shot dead this past weekend was trying to protect his mother from an attack by her husband.

18-year-old Arturo Sauceda was killed in the domestic violence attack at the family’s home in San Perlita last Saturday night. His mother, Lidia Villalobos, was also shot and remains hospitalized.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Villalobos, who is Sauceda’s stepfather, and he remains jailed on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Santa Rosa ISD officials say Sauceda was a senior and a standout lineman on the high school’s football team.