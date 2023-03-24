Santos Reaches Deal With Brazilian Prosecutors

New York Congressman George Santos has reached a deal with Brazilian prosecutors to settle a 15-year-old fraud case.

CNN reports Santos will formally confess to defrauding a Rio de Janeiro clerk of 13-hundred dollars in clothes and shoes and pay damages. Brazilian authorities were unable to find Santos after he left the country, but the case was reopened in January as Santos was heavily scrutinized for lying about major parts of his background.

The freshman Republican is also facing investigations by the House Ethics Committee and authorities in New York over several allegations.