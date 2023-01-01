Santos Should Consider Resigning, Veteran GOP Lawmaker Says

FILE - Republican candidate for New York's 3rd Congressional District George Santos campaigns outside a Stop and Shop store, Nov. 5, 2022, in Glen Cove, N.Y. Weeks after winning a district that helped Republicans secure their razor-thin House majority, the congressman-elect Santos is under investigation in New York after acknowledging he lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(AP) — Even as the House GOP leadership keeps silent, a veteran Republican lawmaker says George Santos should consider resigning after the congressman-elect from New York admitted to lying about his heritage, education and professional career.

Longtime Texas Rep. Kevin Brady tells “Fox News Sunday” that Santos would have “to take some huge steps” to regain trust and respect in his district. Santos is set to be sworn in Tuesday in the new Congress.

Brady says Santos’ repeated lies are “troubling in so many ways” but that ultimately it will be up to Santos and voters in his district as to whether he steps down.