SAPD: Body Found In Comal County May Be Missing San Antonio Woman

San Antonio Police say a body found in Comal County may be that of 32-year-old Crystal Garcia. The mother of four has been missing for a week. A police search discovered the body Wednesday night in a field on York Creek Road near I-35.

An autopsy to identify the body could take several days. Officers arrested Garcia’s boyfriend, Francisco Garcia Ventura, on Sunday as he was about to board a bus to Mexico.

Investigators found evidence of a cleanup of human blood at Garcia’s apartment. Garcia Ventura faces a charge of tampering with evidence.