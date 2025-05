San Antonio police say they found nearly twice as many credit card skimmers around town in 2024 than in the year before.

Officers found 51 skimmers in the city last year, mostly at gas stations and at drugstores such as Walgreens and CVS. None of them were found downtown.

The count includes only the skimmers found by SAPD officers, not by other people. The FBI says skimmers cost financial institutions and customers more than a billion dollars every year.