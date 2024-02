San Antonio police are cracking down on illegal street takeovers in the city. Nearly 100 officers and the SAPD helicopter unit took action this past weekend against a takeover group that planned to meet in a parking lot near Loop 410 and Highway 151.

Police Chief William McManus says a new state law enables officers not only to impound vehicles but to seize them for forfeiture. The law lists reckless driving, racing, and engaging in criminal activity as grounds for vehicle forfeiture.