SAPD: Human Remains Found At Mobile Home

San Antonio police are confirming human remains have been found at a home connected with a toddler’s disappearance. Officers declined to release more details saying it’s up to the Bexar County ME to identify the body. Police were on scene of the West Military Drive mobile home today to search for 18-month-old James Chairez. He was last seen in January.

Police have arrested the boy’s mother, D’Lanny Chairez, on tampering with evidence and child abandonment accusations. Investigators say she claimed to have given the boy up for adoption but later changed her story.