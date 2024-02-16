SAPD Searches For Girl Missing Since 2021

Law enforcement and other experts are searching a site not far from a San Antonio apartment complex for signs of a missing girl.

Lina Sardar Khil was three years old when she disappeared in 2021. Police and the FBI are in a greenway area behind the Helix Apartments at Wurzbach and Bluemel, about a half-mile from where the girl went missing. Police say the search was prompted by a tip received Wednesday.

The search began a day after Khil’s family met with local police to express frustration with the case. On February 20th, Lina will be six years old.