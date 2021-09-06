Satanic Temple Sends Federal Government Letter Over TX Abortion Law

The Satanic Temple wants the federal government to give its members in Texas access to abortion, inducing drugs. The group sent a letter to the FDA saying it deserves the exemption under The Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The Massachusetts-based group says abortion is a faith-based right.

A spokesperson tells Fortune he hopes Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will realize the state’s religious liberty laws will keep abortion from being “interrupted by superfluous government restrictions.”

The Satanic Temple says it can seek judicial relief if Texas doesn’t give its members the exemption. A law went into effect last week banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.