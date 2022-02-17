WORLD

Satellite Photos Give A Bird’s-Eye View Of Ukraine Crisis

jsalinasBy 26 views
0
This Feb. 15, 2022 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows attack helicopters deployed at Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) — Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird’s-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. But the pictures, while dramatic, have limitations.

High-resolution images from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. But they do not reveal what Russia intends to do with those forces.

 

Biden: Russian Threat To Invade Ukraine Still ‘very high’

Previous article

Brazil Mudslide Death Toll Is At 110, Police Say 134 Missing

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD