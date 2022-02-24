Saturday Is Election Day In McAllen District 4 Runoff

Residents of District 4 in McAllen will elect their new commissioner Saturday. Pablo Garcia and Rodolfo Castillo are facing off in the special election runoff race for McAllen’s District 4 seat.

Garcia finished ahead of Castillo in the January 22nd vote but didn’t get the majority needed to avoid a runoff.

The special election was called to fill the two years left in the term of Commissioner Tania Ramirez, who resigned to seek the Hidalgo County judge’s post.

The lone polling place Saturday is the Palm View Community Center.