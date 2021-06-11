Saturday Is Runoff Election Day In San Juan

Residents of San Juan go to the polls Saturday to vote in the mayor’s runoff race and in contests for two city commission seats.

Mayor Mario Garza is being challenged by former commissioner Jesus Ramirez. Both have promised to address citizens’ complaints about too high property taxes and concerns over trash pickup. Meanwhile, District 2 Commissioner Ernesto Guajardo is trying to fend off R.C. Flores, who finished the May 1st election just ahead of the incumbent.

In the race to take over Ramirez’ District 3 seat, it’s between Nickie Ybarra and Dina Santillan. Polls will be open from 7 til 7 Saturday.