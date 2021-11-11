Saudi Arabia Denies Playing Climate Saboteur At Glasgow

Saudi Arabia's Minster of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud speaks at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered its second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Saudi Arabia's Minster of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud speaks at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered its second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(AP) — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister is rejecting complaints that the oil kingdom is working behind the scenes to undermine global climate talks.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud on Wednesday told reporters that such claims were a “false allegation and a cheat and a lie.” As the world’s biggest oil producer, Saudi Arabia long has been accused of trying to slow down and weaken the deals that come out of U.N. climate talks. At current talks in Glasgow, Scotland, Saudi Arabia proposed cutting off negotiations at 6 every night.

Negotiators and observers accuse the kingdom of more complex efforts behind closed doors to play factions against one another in the talks.