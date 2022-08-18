Saudi Doctoral Student Gets 34 Years In Prison For Tweets

In this frame grab from Saudi state television footage, doctoral student and women's rights advocate Salma al-Shehab speaks to a journalist at the Riyadh International Book Fair in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March 2014. A Saudi court has sentenced al-Shehab to 34 years in prison for spreading "rumors" on Twitter and retweeting dissidents, according to court documents obtained Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, a decision that has drawn growing global condemnation. (Saudi state television via AP)

(AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student and women’s rights advocate to 34 years in prison for spreading “rumors” on Twitter and retweeting dissidents. The decision has drawn growing global condemnation.

Court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday show the unusually harsh ruling, so far unacknowledged by Saudi Arabia. It comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s intensified crackdown on dissent, even as his ruled has granted Saudi women the right to drive and new freedoms.

Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation to the kingdom in January 2021 just days before she planned to return to her studies in the the United Kingdom.