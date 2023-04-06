WORLD

Saudi, Iran Restore Ties, Say They Seek Mideast Stability

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
In this picture released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, left, shakes hands with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, right, and Chineses counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

(AP) — Long-time Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have taken another significant step toward reconciliation, formally restoring diplomatic ties, affirming the need for regional stability and agreeing to pursue economic cooperation.

The agreement Thursday in Beijing came during a meeting by the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers and a month after China had brokered the initial reconciliation agreement between the two countries.

The latest understanding further lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals, both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. It could bolster efforts by diplomats to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

Dramatic Photos Show How Storms Filled California Reservoirs

Previous article

Missouri Feels Brunt Of Deadly Tornado

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD