File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

An environmental group is planning to appeal a ruling dismissing its lawsuit against Cameron County and the Texas General Land Office.

The group Save RGV filed suit last year to stop the county from closing Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 when SpaceX does test and flight operations.

The group maintains the closures are unconstitutional. A state district court judge in Cameron County dismissed the lawsuit last week.