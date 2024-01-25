SBA Disaster Relief Loans Still Available From Damage Done By 2023 Spring Windstorm

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Remember that destructive windstorm that slammed the Rio Grande Valley late April of last year? Local businesses that were damaged can still apply for disaster relief funds, but you now have just under a month to do so.

The Small Business Administration is reminding business owners that federal disaster loans for economic injury are available through February 22nd. You can apply for loans of up to $2 million to meet payroll and pay debts and other bills you’ve fallen behind on due to the impact of the storm.

The massive late-April storm brought golf ball-sized hail and hurricane force winds of up to 85 miles an hour, damaging business, school, and residential properties from Rio Grande City to Brownsville and leaving hundreds without power for several days.

To apply, log on to www.sba.gov/disaster or call 800-659-2955.