SBA Maintaining Online Application Process For Hidalgo County Windstorm Victims

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

In-person applications are no longer being taken but anyone needing financial help to recover from the late-April windstorm that pummeled Hidalgo County can still apply online.

The two Disaster Assistance Centers in McAllen and Palmview run by the U.S. Small Business Administration are now closed. But the SBA is still taking applications from home and business owners online. Low-interest loans are available to help with property repairs, as well as for replacing inventory and assets related to the damage done during the April 29th storm.

To apply, log on to disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. You can also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.