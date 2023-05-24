SBA Opens Disaster Assistance Centers For Hidalgo County Windstorm

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two disaster assistance centers are now open to allow Hidalgo County home and business owners to apply for financial help in repairing their properties that were damaged during the fierce windstorm late last month.

The U.S. Small Business Administration this week granted a disaster declaration for Hidalgo County, which makes low-interest loans available for property repairs and for replacing inventory and assets, including vehicles. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million in disaster loans, homeowners can apply for up to $200,000. $40,000 is available to renters.

The SBA disaster assistance centers are set up in McAllen at the Old Church Winery on Main Street, and in Palmview at the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 complex on Moorefield Road.