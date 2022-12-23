SC Sen. Graham Hits Biden Over Border

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says it’s “unconscionable” President Biden has yet to visit the southern border. The Republican urged the President to go to the border to hear from the overwhelmed border agents and personnel. He said Biden’s failure to make the trip shows he’s disconnected and doesn’t care.

Republicans have criticized Biden for months due to the surge of migrants and the looming end of the Title 42 immigration policy. That allows for migrants to be quickly expelled at the border without asylum processing.