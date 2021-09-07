SC Sen. Graham: U.S. Likely To Go Back To Afghanistan

A lead Republican on foreign policy is predicting the U.S. will go back to Afghanistan.

Speaking with the BBC, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said American service members will likely have to go back to stop the growing terrorist threat. He’s also not convinced of President Biden’s plan to go after Islamic State affiliated groups using drone strikes.

Graham is worried the Taliban will allow Afghanistan to be a safe haven for al Qaeda and ISIS groups like it was before the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which led to America’s involvement there. He added Biden has a choice to let things get worse or “hit them before they hit you.”