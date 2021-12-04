Scenes From Week 1 Of Ghislaine Maxwell’s Sex-Abuse Trial

In this courtroom sketch, defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, left, confers with Ghislaine Maxwell after making an argument to Judge Nathan regarding the removal of a juror due to holiday travel plans that would disrupt the trial schedule during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. A longtime pilot for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein resumed his testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial Tuesday, saying that the British socialite charged with helping the financier find teenage girls to sexually abuse was "Number 2" in the hierarchy of Epstein's operations. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

(AP) — The first week of the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell saw the first of her four main accusers taking the witness stand to give emotional testimony accusing the British socialite of coaxing her into sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein. The jury at the federal trial in Manhattan also heard from former employees who offered an inside look at a lavish lifestyle she shared with Maxwell. She was his girlfriend when he allegedly abused underage victims. With week one down, the trial is expected to last about five more.