Scholz Warns Of ‘consequences’ If China Sends Arms To Russia

(AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there would be “consequences” if China sends weapons to Russia for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, but he’s fairly optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so.

Scholz’s comments came in an interview with CNN aired Sunday, two days after he met U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. U.S. officials have warned recently that China could step off the sidelines and begin providing arms and ammunition to Moscow.

Ahead of his trip, Scholz last week urged Beijing to refrain from sending weapons and instead use its influence to press Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.