Scholz Warns Of ‘consequences’ If China Sends Arms To Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, welcomes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, for a meeting as part of a two-day closed meeting of the German government at Meseberg palace in Gransee near Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

(AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there would be “consequences” if China sends weapons to Russia for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, but he’s fairly optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so.

Scholz’s comments came in an interview with CNN aired Sunday, two days after he met U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. U.S. officials have warned recently that China could step off the sidelines and begin providing arms and ammunition to Moscow.

Ahead of his trip, Scholz last week urged Beijing to refrain from sending weapons and instead use its influence to press Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

