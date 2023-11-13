School Choice Battle Heats Up In Texas

(Austin, TX) — The Texas House gets back to work, hashing out the details of a controversial public school finance plan. Governor Greg Abbott is warning against a proposal to strip out vouchers, which would allow parents to use their tax dollars to send their kids to private school.

The fight over what some call School Choice is why the Texas legislature is now in it’s fourth special session. Democrats have universally opposed vouchers. So have rural republicans. They worry about cuts to their neighborhood campuses in favor of religious schools.