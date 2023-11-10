School Choice, Teachers Pay Bills Advance in TX House

(Austin, TX) — The Texas House has approved a bill that helps pay for private school while boosting funding of public schools and raising teacher salaries. It’s the first time in 20 years that a proposal supporting vouchers has made it this far in Austin. It creates education savings accounts, which have traditionally died in the House.

A similar bill passed the state Senate this week. The two chambers must now hammer out the differences and send a final version to Governor Abbott, who had made passage of such a bill a top priority. He had threatened to support lawmakers’ opponents in the primaries if they vote against his top priority.