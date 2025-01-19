School Closure Updates For Some Districts

Valley schools are altering their schedules for the most part in preparation of the coming potential freeze and inclement weather.

McAllen ISD will remain on a regular schedule for Monday the 20th.

-Tuesday they will start on a delayed schedule for students. Starting at 8:50am for elementary, 9AM for Middle School, and 9:15 for High School. Staff is expected to work a regular day.

-They will monitor further for Wednesday.

Edinburg CISD

-Monday, January 20th will be a regular day.

-Tuesday January 21st is cancelled for students and staff.

-Wednesday January 22nd is a regular day for all.

PSJA ISD

-Monday, January 20th will be a regular day.

-Tuesday, January 21st is cancelled for all students and staff.

-Wednesday, January 22nd will be a delayed day. Elementary students will start at 9:15AM. Middle School Students start at 8:45AM. High School will start at 9:40AM.

There are also meals and warming shelters as seen below.

Weslaco ISD

Tuesday the 21st and Wednesday the 22nd will be a delayed start for Weslaco schools and have not released further details as of yet.

Brownsville ISD

Schools will be open Monday, January 2oth, Tuesday the 21st, and Wednesday the 22nd. However, many after school programs and athletic events will be cancelled.