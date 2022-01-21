School Closures and Delays Due To Weather:
Cancellations:
La Joya – Canceled except for Indoor Varsity Events
Mission CISD
PSJA ISD
Rio Hondo
Sharyland ISD – Canceled except for Indoor Varsity Events
Valley View ISD – Canceled except for Indoor Events
Vanguard Academy
Delays:
Brownsville ISD – Elementary 9 AM, Middle School 8:40 AM, High School 9:45 AM
Donna ISD – Elementary 9:15 AM, Middle School 9:45 AM, High School 10:00 AM
Edinburg CISD – Elementary and Middle School 9 AM, High School 10 AM
Edcouch Elsa – 2 hour delayed start
Hidalgo ISD – Elementary 9 AM, Middle/High School 9:45 AM
IDEA – All Schools 9:45 AM, Morning Pre K is canceled
La Feria – All Campuses 9:30 AM
Monte Alto – All Campuses 10 AM
Point Isabel ISD – 3 Hour Delayed Start
Rio Grande City – Elementary 8:30 AM, Middle Schools 9 AM, High Schools 9:45 AM
Roma – Elementary 9:45 AM, Middle Schools 10 AM, High Schools 10:30 AM
South Texas ISD – Classes Start at 9:30 AM
Weslaco ISD – Elementary 9:45 AM, Middle School 9:35 AM, High School 10 AM
South Texas College – Classes will remain online due to COVID
UTRGV – Says to check email for updates