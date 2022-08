A North Texas school district is being accused of not stopping a now-dead bus driver from abusing two children.

The suit against Prosper ISD north of Dallas says Frank Paniagua abused the young girls multiple times during the last school year. Attorneys also accuse the district of asking the parents to not make the abuse public.

Prosper ISD says they took swift action against Paniagua who was arrested in May. He died a month later after committing suicide in the Collin County Jail.