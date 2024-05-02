School District Is Firing Dozens Of Staff Librarians

The third largest district in Texas is cutting 50 librarian staff positions from its roles. In an after hours email to affected employees late Tuesday, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD told the librarians that they would be placed on an excess list for consideration for other positions in the district.

Cy-Fair ISD officials say the district is dealing with budget cuts as it looks to address a 68 million dollar shortfall. The superintendent says the shortfall is a result of a decline in student attendance, inflation and the end of federal stimulus funding from COVID-19.