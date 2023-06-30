School District Passes Policies Concerning LGBTQ Uses Of Bathrooms, Pronouns

Two new policies are now in effect in Keller ISD that will affect LGBTQ students when it comes to restrooms and pronouns.

The school board met Wednesday night and heard almost two-hours of input from dozens of people on both sides of the issues involved.

One policy requires students to use bathrooms and locker rooms according to their biological sex.

The other allows teachers and staff to use the pronouns appropriate for a student’s biological sex. Teachers may use a student’s preferred pronouns, but are not required to do so.